Khanna: GOP Could Make ‘Country Function’ by Changing Rules to End Filibuster, Cut Dems Out, We Won’t Give Votes Without Demands

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that Republicans can just eliminate the filibuster to pass legislation to end the government shutdown without Democrats, and doing so “would make this country function and govern.” But Democrats won’t give their votes unless their demands are met.

Khanna said, “That’s a norm that they could easily break. I called for that when we were in power, when Democrats had the House, the Senate, and the presidency. I said we should just be passing things with 51 votes. And they have done that.”

He added, “[T]hat would make this country function and govern. And they could get the government open tomorrow. Now, what they want, is they want Democrats to vote for something. And if they want Democrats to vote for something, we’re saying, very simply, you’re going to double the premiums for 24 million Americans if you don’t extend the tax credits for health care. You’ve given $4 trillion in tax breaks, mostly for the billionaires in my district, and we can’t vote for that. We want to make sure that a family of four who is making $100,000, their premium doesn’t go up from $1,000 to $8,000. That’s what we are for.”

