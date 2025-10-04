Schumer on Provision in Dem Bill Boosting Fund that Does Help Illegals: It’s ‘Bull’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to a question from host Jake Tapper on the Democrats’ proposal to repeal GOP legislation that “reduced federal reimbursement for emergency Medicaid for hospitals. And some of that, obviously, goes to people who don’t have insurance, including undocumented immigrants” by saying, “it’s all a lot of bull, not a single federal dollar goes to undocumented immigrants, not for Medicare, not for Medicaid, not for ACA.”

Tapper asked, “So, Republicans are obviously — their talking point is that Democrats want to give health care to illegal immigrants. Now, the Trump administration, when I asked them, what are you talking about? They said they’re referring to this section in the Democratic stopgap funding proposal. It would repeal the section of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that addresses Medicaid, specifically one provision, reduced federal reimbursement for emergency Medicaid for hospitals. And some of that, obviously, goes to people who don’t have insurance, including undocumented immigrants.”

Schumer responded, “Jake, it’s all a lot of bull, not a single federal dollar goes to undocumented immigrants, not for Medicare, not for Medicaid, not for ACA. Why are they making up this lie? It’s a typical Republican thing. They don’t want to talk about the pain the American people are in or are going to be in because of these cuts.”

Tapper followed, “But are you disputing that the addition of the money, the emergency Medicaid money to hospitals, that none of that goes to undocumented immigrants? I thought it was pretty –.”

Schumer responded, “Any — no federal dollar is allowed, by law, to go to undocumented immigrants. It’s been on that. And they just came up with this recently because they’re afraid to talk about the merits.”

