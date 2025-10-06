Whoopi Goldberg to Super Bowl Attendees: Tan, Use ‘Latin Accent’ to Confuse ICE

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg said Super Bowl attendees should tan and use Latin accents to confuse Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said federal agents will be at the event following the announcement that singer Bad Bunny is the halftime show performer.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Do you think that she would go if it was Garth Brooks or Eminem or Taylor Swift or any other white person? Understand what you’re saying because she’s going to go to the Super Bowl and round up –”

Goldberg said, “How’s she gonna know who’s who?”

Behar said, “Because the Supreme Court has given permission to question anyone who has a Spanish accent, who has dark skin.”

Goldberg said, “Here is the thing,””Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun, that’s the first thing. And then — and this is the only time you can probably ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent.”

Behar agreed. “You know, Whoopi, that is a good idea,”

Goldberg continued, “And just see — and see if she can tell who is who.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I can’t afford a Super Bowl ticket.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN