Behar: Trump Will Use the National Guard to ‘Stop the Next Election’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar predicted President Donald Trump would use the National Guard to “stop the next election.”

Discussing the president’s deployment of National Guard to cities, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “This election came down to roughly three things: the cost of living, the border and crime. But there is a right way and a wrong way to deal with crime in American cities. So, Chicago is often pointed to. They had one weekend over the summer where there was something like 28 homicides. That’s not right. But how do you historically deal with crime in American cities in a way that doesn’t escalate violence? You first see if the governor and if the mayor needs law enforcement to support the existing law enforcement, you make sure it has enough funding that they have the proper training. And then if necessary, you deploy federal law enforcement.”

She added, “So this would be FBI and other trained law enforcement who deal with these kind of crimes to work with local officials. Instead, what you have is the federal government not working with the state officials and then jumping to this degree step, which is bringing in the National Guard or, God forbid, the U.S. military. It’s not the way to address the problem if it even is as significant as it is. There is crime in American cities, but the way to deal with it is get the funding that you need for police, get the training that you need, and work with local officials.”

Behar said, “This is a pretext to stop the next election. That’s what I think it is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN