Blumenthal: AG Bondi’s Testimony a ‘Creep Toward Authoritarianism’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was a “creep toward authoritarianism.”

Blumenthal said, “It is exactly the opposite of what should be a standard oversight hearing, which we do every year with every attorney general. And we ask questions about policy and practice and past incidents. And every attorney general under Republican and Democratic administrations has been responsive factually. what you saw today was just blatant defiance of the norms, a cover up and a creep toward authoritarianism that comes with singling out people for prosecution because they are personal adversaries, or there’s some kind of personal animus, which is Donald Trump’s trademark.”

He added, “And the reason why I dwelled on it, and I made clear at the beginning of the hearing, was that this kind of selection or malicious prosecution is against every ethic, every norm in our criminal justice system. When I was the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, federal prosecutor there, or the attorney general for 20 years, I knew the most important decision I made was whether to charge someone. Nobody recovers completely from a charge. And when we have an authoritarian state that singles out James Comey or Tish James or any of the other 9 or 10 people that are now under investigation, it could be anyone today it’s Comey tomorrow it can be you if the President of the United States wants to single you out.”

