Schweizer: Radical Extremists Around World Celebrate ‘Dynamic Young Muslim’ Mamdani

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” journalist and author Peter Schweizer talked about the New York mayoral race.

Schweizer began by lamenting the terrible choice between Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo and added, “This is an election that’s being watched worldwide…Hezbollah, the terrorist organization in Lebanon, their paper actually ran a story on the mayoral race in New York and they talk about what a great opportunity this is for them and for Muslims around the world to capture this large city in America” and for Mamdani to reach higher office, “you’ve got radical imams who went on YouTube a couple of years and said, wouldn’t it be great if you could find a dynamic young Muslim candidate in New York, because they could win because of immigration and everything that’s happened in that city.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo