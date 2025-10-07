Swalwell: Dems ‘Aren’t Asking for Any New Policy’ in Shutdown

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) argued that “Democrats aren’t asking for any new policy” in the government shutdown.

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked Swalwell about what he’d say to a government contractor who might not receive back pay even if they do want the ACA subsidies to remain.

After saying Republicans can eliminate the filibuster, Swalwell said, “Democrats aren’t asking for any new policy. We’re saying that the subsidies that have always been in place, as we go into open enrollment, which starts on November 1, so that’s just 24 days away, people should know that their health care is going to be affordable. But if the Republicans don’t want to work with us on that, they have the votes. They can break the filibuster and open their government. We just don’t want to co-sign on a government that takes health care away from people.”

