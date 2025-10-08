Comer: Soybean Farmers Need Help, They Thought Foreign Markets Would Be There

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) weighed in on the possibility of using tariff revenue to bailout farmers by saying that “we need to do something to help the soybean farmers” since they planted their crops “assuming that those foreign markets were going to be there” and China, the biggest importer, hasn’t bought any.

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “The tariff fight has hit farmers pretty hard, many feeling the wrath of countries like China refusing to buy soy, other products like that. The president eyeing a possible bailout, maybe $10 billion or more to aid farmers using some of that tariff revenue to kind of get them through this fight as we try to set up these tariffs, a majority of that goes towards farmers, to soybean producers. How important is this?”

Comer answered, “Well, it’s very important. Look, the soybean farmers aren’t to blame in this. They planted that crop assuming that those foreign markets were going to be there. China is the biggest importer of American soybeans, they import anywhere from 25 to 35% of the American soybean crop every year. They haven’t bought a single soybean this year. So, I think we need to do something to help the soybean farmers. And I appreciate President Trump for looking out for their best interest, and let’s try to come up with a solution to this problem.”

