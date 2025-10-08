Schiff: We Can’t Rule Out Trump Launching Military Strikes on Domestic Groups

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that President Donald Trump launching military strikes on domestic groups could not be ruled out.

Host Chris Hayes said, “The contention of the administration is they’ve called Tren de Aragua a narco-terrorist, that that elevates them and that we’re an armed conflict with them. Today the attorney general Pam Bondi, who refused to answer so many of those questions in a White House meeting about Antifa, said, essentially, we are going to treat Antifa the way we’re treating the cartels. Now one of those cartels, they have said, is a narco-terrorist, that they have the inherent constitutional authority to order strikes on. And I got to say, that moment, you know, caught my attention, given the level of violence they are directing at those cartels.”

Schiff said, “It should catch all of our attention because if you look at where this started. It started with blowing up ships. You then have the president say, well, we may go to land targets now in Venezuela or elsewhere. And with statements like the attorney general, now you begin to wonder, do they believe that they have the authority by putting some groups on a list, even domestic groups, to use lethal force against them, with no trial, no due process, no nothing. And, you know, the reality is we can’t rule that out. We can’t rule that out. I mean, given the abuse, the misuse of the military in American cities, the president telling the assembled generals and admirals that we have an enemy within, it’s a military training grounds in American cities as far as he’s concerned, you cannot exclude the possibility that the next stage of this is to go after groups closer to home, or even here at home.”

