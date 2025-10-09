Chicago Alderman: Pritzker’s Rhetoric ‘Adding Fuel’ for Those Who Attack Cops

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America Early,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said that rhetoric from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) “is adding fuel to the fire for those individuals who think it’s their right to attack law enforcement, who think it’s their right to destroy our cities, who think it’s their right to dictate” whether to obey the law and stated “For people like Gov. Pritzker and Brandon Johnson, it’s disgusting to hear them talk.”

After viewing video of Pritzker, Lopez said, “All of this rhetoric is adding fuel to the fire for those individuals who think it’s their right to attack law enforcement, who think it’s their right to destroy our cities, who think it’s their right to dictate what laws we should and should not follow in this country.”

He continued, “For people like Gov. Pritzker and Brandon Johnson, it’s disgusting to hear them talk. Because, at the end of the day, these are our fellow Americans that we’re allowing to be abused, attacked, and in some cases, even trying to see the protesters kill — with bounties from the cartel — simply for doing their job. That is what is un-American. That is what is unacceptable. And shame on any leader, Democrat or Republican, who espouses these views.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett