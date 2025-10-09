CNN’s Honig: James ‘Politically Targeted’ Trump and He’s Doing Likewise

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst and former prosecutor Elie Honig stated that the case New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) “brought against Donald Trump, indisputably, was politically targeted.” And “the fact that Letitia James targeted Donald Trump civilly in no way vindicates or justifies Donald Trump now targeting Letitia James criminally.”

Honig began by saying that he wouldn’t have brought the case due to the “minuscule” dollar amounts at issue and that the $18,000 of alleged profit is an amount that is smaller than what he’s ever seen in a mortgage fraud case.

Later, he stated, “The case Letitia brought against Donald Trump, indisputably, was politically targeted. It backfired politically. It helped spur Donald Trump to the Republican nomination. It backfired legally. Just about a month ago, a New York Court of Appeals vacated most of the verdict. They threw out the dollar amount and made it down to zero. However, this is a very important point, the fact that Letitia James targeted Donald Trump civilly in no way vindicates or justifies Donald Trump now targeting Letitia James criminally. It’s a concept that a six-year-old can understand, two wrongs do not make a right. And, by the way, this whole back and forth is going to play to Letitia James’ strategic advantage in the courtroom, because she is absolutely going to make a vindictive or selective prosecution case, and she can just introduce all this evidence of the history between them. And I think she’s going to have a very good motion to dismiss here as a result.”

