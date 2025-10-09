Dem Rep. Goldman: I Am ‘Ecstatic’ We Reached Middle East Peace Agreement

On Wednesday, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a peace agreement between Hamas and Israel, Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY), a frequent critic of Trump on cable news, described himself as “ecstatic” regarding the agreement on CNN’s “NewsNight.”

“Congressman Goldman, I want your initial response to this because this could be of incredibly significant moment,” host Abby Phillip said. “And as you know, President Trump wants the Noble Peace Prize, but if he’s able to do this, should he get it?”

Goldman replied, “Well, look, I am ecstatic that we have reached this point where there is an agreement. There is not only an agreement of the first phase, but there’s a blueprint for how it will move into the second phase and beyond and how Gaza can be rebuilt, can be demilitarized, Hamas can be removed, and there can be peace in the Middle East.”

“And I think that’s really where our focus has to be tonight,” he continued. “I’m very grateful for all of the parties involved, who the president mentioned, several of them who finally really did engage in order to get this over the finish line. And the big thing now is it has to be executed. It has to finish. It has to go from point 1 through point 20 and beyond because we have to just stop this war.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor