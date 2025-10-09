Lawler: Qatar Can’t Keep Playing All Sides

On Wednesday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) stated that while Qatar has been helpful with getting the hostages in Gaza released, “Qatar is going to have to choose a side. You can’t play all sides, and you can’t be everything to everyone.”

Lawler said, “Ultimately, Qatar is going to have to choose a side. You can’t play all sides, and you can’t be everything to everyone. And, obviously, throughout these two years, in one respect, they’ve been helpful in trying to work through the hostage negotiations. But, on the other hand, they house Al Jazeera, they house Hamas’ leadership. And so, from my vantage point, there needs to be a very honest and forthright discussion with the Qataris as we move forward.”

He continued, “But, again, it goes back to the number one priority here has been to get the hostages home, and, to that end, they have been helpful. But they’re — to your larger point, there are a lot of things that still have to be addressed, including their funding of education here in the United States, which includes curriculum that wipes Israel off the face of the earth and off of maps that are being used in New York City public schools, which is just insane.”

