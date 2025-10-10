Mamdani: Trump Use of DOJ Is ‘Authoritarianism, Plain and Simple’

Friday on CNN’s “The Source,” Queens Assemblyman and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) called President Donald Trump’s alleged weaponization of the Department of Justice “authoritarianism, plain and simple.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Obviously, following the news of the indictment of the Attorney General Letitia James, last night. I know you said you actually got a chance to speak with her after she was indicted. What did she have to say to you?”

Mamdani said, “She told me, don’t worry about me. And I think that’s just indicative of what she means to so many New Yorkers. She’s somebody who has put this city, this state, the people of it first. And frankly, that’s why Donald Trump is persecuting her. It’s because of the fact that she looks at everyone in this state, everyone in this country, as being held to the same standards of the law. And she held Donald Trump to that same law, and he couldn’t take the audacity that he would have that applied to him. So what we’re seeing is the weaponization of justice, and it’s one that’s looking to make an example of the attorney general, but it’s one where we will have her back through every step of the way.”

He added, “What is so alarming is that in this moment, when we are seeing authoritarianism, plain and simple, the weaponization of the Department of Justice, we have other candidates running for the same seat that I am the mayor of New York City, like Andrew Cuomo, who can’t even bring themselves to issue a statement with the names Tish James or Donald Trump.”

