Woodward: ‘Trump Has Destabilized the Government So it Can’t Function’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” veteran reporter Bob Woodward claimed that President Donald Trump had “destabilized the government so it can’t function.”

Woodward said, “Well, I think the theme really is if you have power, use it. And also abuse it. And so literally, I mean, it really is a breakthrough, a corrupt breakthrough to have the President of the United States ordering up criminal charges against people who are opponents and that’s exactly what’s happened.”

Host Joe Scarborough said, “Compare what happened during Watergate, during Nixon’s abuses with the President of the United States, telling the attorney general, I want you to arrest these three people. They’re guilty as hell.”

Woodward said, “Well, it’s worse now. And of course, after two years of Watergate, Nixon resigned. We are now at a deadlock period. And it’s even worse than that. I mean, I think we have really reached the point where Trump has destabilized the government so it can’t function normally. And in this period of destabilization, it’s everyone is going to, as I say, use the power they have and also stick to their talking points. If they can stick to their talking points, they satisfy the base.”

He added, “Trump has got this total control and the total control I agree eventually is going to bury his presidency because people, even Trump supporters, look at this and say whose interest is this in? For what purpose ? Ah for the purpose of Donald Trump holding power and exercising power. That is a calamitous time for this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN