NYT’s Brooks: Trump Is Getting ‘Revenge’ for Being Politically Targeted for Prosecution

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) “is clearly a revenge prosecution.” He also stated President Donald Trump has a point that he faced politically motivated prosecutions and said that “I don’t think Trump would have been brought up on those charges if he hadn’t been Donald Trump.”

Brooks said, “He thinks they were politically motivated prosecutions. And I somewhat agree with him. I don’t think Trump would have been brought up on those charges if he hadn’t been Donald Trump.”

He continued, “Nonetheless, what matters is the evidence. And Letitia James, she’s accused of doing mortgage fraud that would have produced a benefit, over the lifetime of the loan, of $18,000. Now, you think about the numbers Donald Trump inflated his property values, they were not $18,000. They were times 100 million of that. And so, the evidence against Comey is slight. The case against James is — it would have — no one would have prosecuted. We know that because other prosecutors refused to do it. And so, this is clearly a revenge prosecution.”

