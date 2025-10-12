Pritzker: Trump Is ‘Making Things Up to Go After’ Political Opponents

Sunday on ABC’s ‘This Week,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) claimed President Donald Trump was “making things up to go after” his political opponents.

Partial transcript as follows:

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Pritzker, thank you for joining us this morning.

I know you just heard Vice President Vance. He didn’t directly answer whether he agreed with President Trump that you’ve committed a crime, but he — what he did say was it seems pretty criminal to him, your behavior. What’s your response?

PRITZKER: Well, you just heard a tidal wave of lies from the vice president of the United States. It’s a bit shocking, and you heard over and over again him just making things up on national television with you. You know, there’s a reason why the judge here in federal court said that the administration lacks credibility and why the — even the Nobel Prize Committee chair said that the administration lacks integrity. This administration, led by a 34-time convicted felon, is threatening to jail people that are their political opponents.

They’re making things up to go after people. We’re seeing it day in and day out. And the fact that he’s made a threat against me, I’m not afraid. I’m going to stand up for the people of my state. And we’ve got to all stand together because that there is truly unconstitutional actions that are coming out of this administration, coming at the states and the people of the United States and all of us, Democrats and Republicans, need to speak out about it.