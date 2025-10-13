Jeffries: There Is Definitively No Reason to Ever Trust Republicans

Monday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said there was “no reason” to trust Republicans.

Tur said, “The Republicans have put forward a clean CR. That means they’re not changing funding levels. They just want this to pass for a short and extended period of time while they work out other issues. Do you not trust that they’ll if you signed on to this and the Senate Democrats signed on to this, that the Republicans would then come and negotiate and compromise on those health care subsidies?”

Jeffries said, “Well, there is definitively no reason to ever trust the Republicans, particularly as it relates to the health care issue and the Affordable Care Act. these are people who have now tried more than 70 different times over the last 15 years to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So there’s no reasonable basis to conclude that if they simply give their word as it relates to dealing with the Affordable Care Act tax credits, that they’ll actually move toward a legislative resolution. The other thing that’s important to point out is this is not a bipartisan spending bill that they’re asking House and Senate Democrats to vote on, and Senate Democrats have held the line in such an extraordinary way.”

He added, “This is a partizan Republican spending bill that many of us strongly objected to in March, because it cut veterans health care, cut nutritional assistance, cut benefits as it relates to affordable housing programs in this country, which is desperately needed. And it also cut health care. And so we view this as a partizan Republican spending bill that continues the trajectory of gutting the health care of the American people at a time when we need to fix our broken health care system because of all the damage that Republicans have done to working class Americans, rural America, urban America, small town America, the heartland of America, and black and brown communities throughout America.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN