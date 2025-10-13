Levin Urges White House Task Force on Schweizer’s Civil Unrest Findings

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” host Mark Levin urged the Trump administration to create a task force to probe Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer’s research on violent leftist groups.

Partial transcript as follows:

LEVIN: I talk about the fusion of Marxism and Islamism. You just spoke about Islamism. Now let’s move to Marxism, and that would be Antifa. What do you know about Antifa?

SCHWEIZER: Yes, so I mean Antifa, there’s not an organization per se named Antifa, it is a network of radical organizations that, as you pointed out, are Marxist. They’re oftentimes sympathetic to Islamist causes, and as we demonstrated in our research that we presented to the President, they are heavily funded. Some of that funding comes from sources in the United States. You have advisory firms like Arabella that are advising groups like the Tides Foundation that we point out have sent money to organizations that are involved in violent protests.

There were violent protests down in Atlanta, Georgia, around something called Cop City, where the police were trying to create a training facility for law enforcement. The radicals didn’t want that, so they violently protested. They threw Molotov cocktails. They engaged in other violent acts. Members of those organizations were charged under law for domestic terrorism or domestic terrorism related charges. Well, those organizations, some of those organizations, were funded by the Tides Foundation.

So you have these radical progressive groups in the United States that are funding, in some instances, violent organizations. And to be clear here, Mark, I’m not talking about groups that just talk about radical things. I’m talking about groups that are actually involved in violence in our streets. So you have the domestic side, you also have the foreign side, Mark.

There’s an American billionaire named Roy Singham who sold his business, it was called ThoughtWorks, for about a billion dollars. Moved to Beijing, China, which is where he lives now. He’s very close to the CCP. He counts them amongst his friends. He goes to Chinese Communist Party events. He is friends with their propagandists and he funds groups in the United States through the so- called People’s Forum in New York and these are groups like the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and these are pro-Chinese, anti-American, and they lead violent protests.

It could be over Black Lives Matter. It could be over the issues in the Middle East. It could be over law enforcement issues, it doesn’t matter. And so you have these organizations that are not organic, per se, they are funded and they are organized, and we think it’s important not only for the administration to know, but to investigate them for possible criminal conduct. Because you’re an attorney better than I am. I’m not an attorney. If you are involved in funding entities that you know are engaged in criminal conduct, you could potentially be charged with a crime for doing that.

LEVIN: I don’t know if there is, there probably is, but there ought to be a task force looking at all this, with Treasury, State, the FBI, the IRS, among others, pulling together all the possible legal issues, pulling together all the investigative issues, trying to attack it from every angle. It’s a big federal government.

It’s been used against us. It’s been used against conservative groups. It’s been used against our President, it has been used against Republican members of the Senate. How about we put it to good use?

If we have foreign countries, along with these billionaires and others, who are pouring money into this country to overthrow us; if we have people and dark money in the shadows in our country doing the same thing, and we have — and we know this is going on, we better put an end to it, or we will cease to exist. There is no reason for this. There’s absolutely no reason, which is why I’m so proud that the President, obviously, is on the ball. He is saying, he pulls it together. He had your group there and many others.

And you had independent journalists who were beaten to a pulp by Antifa and so forth and the mainstream media, which isn’t mainstream, it’s left wing, it’s Democrat, it’s hostile to the country, has essentially covered it up. You had Antifa attacking the Portland, Oregon courthouse, the federal courthouse, month after month in 2020, still using it for target practice. And then you have a federal judge out there, a real whack job in what she wrote talking about, well, you know, this is kind of free speech and so forth and so on. This is normal in our country, and so forth. So we’ve got a big problem here. Any final words, Peter?

SCHWEIZER: Yes, we were happy to participate in the round table. President Trump asked us to share our findings with the Attorney General and with the Director of the FBI. We are glad to do so, and we hope that they will put it to good use.

LEVIN: And I’ll just say again, I don’t know of another president who would be doing this, who really gets into the weeds and says — I love our country, Mr. And Mrs. America, I’ve got to do what I can to protect you, whether it’s law enforcement, whether it’s ICE, whether it’s securing the border, whether it’s building up the military and here, the enemy within.