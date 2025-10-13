MSNBC Wallace: Trump’s ‘Wildly Unpopular Mass Deportation’ Is Fracturing MAGA

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace claimed President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition was being fractured by his “wildly unpopular mass deportation scheme.”

Wallace said, “If Donald Trump’s political power lies in being able to convince his supporters of anything that and everything, then loud public dissent from inside his coalition, from prominent MAGA influencers, might be the thing that will melt his carefully crafted, alternative fact-based reality faster than the wicked witch in the Wizard of Oz. And that is exactly what is starting to happen with his brutal and ugly and clunky and wildly unpopular mass deportation scheme. The sight and the sound and the smells of heavily armed federal agents sweeping up people with no criminal records, everyone from grandmas to kids with arrests everywhere from outside of schools to outside of bakeries, even to a Marine base. Those sights and sounds are proving to be too much for arguably the most influential podcaster in the MAGA adjacent universe. Here’s Joe Rogan.”

Friday on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan said, “The way it looks is horrific. It looks, when you’re just arresting people in front of their kids and just normal, regular people that have been here for 20 years. Everybody who has a heart can’t get along with that. Everybody who has a heart sees that and goes, that can’t be right, that can’t be right. That can’t be the only way to do this.”

Wallace said, “He’s not alone. Disapproval and unease with Trump’s mass deportation scheme extends to some of Trump’s most diehard supporters as well. I never thought I’d say this, but here’s Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene making a lot of sense on a podcast over the weekend.”

