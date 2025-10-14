Coons: Affordable Care Act Is ‘Unaffordable’ Without Spending We Want

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that ending the government shutdown requires a vote to move forward on reversing “cuts to the Affordable Care Act that make it unaffordable, that are, right now, going to hit millions of Americans in the coming months.”

Coons stated, “When President Trump ran for president, he promised to lower costs and make America healthy again. Instead, his chaotic tariff war with our partners and allies around the world has raised costs and the decisions that have been made by the Republican majority in Congress in the last couple of months have put us on track to the biggest loss of healthcare coverage in years.”

Later in the segment, while discussing what should be done to reach a deal to end the government shutdown, Coons stated that there should be a vote on the health and education appropriations bill and “We should also come to an agreement about how we’re going to get a vote that allows us to move forward on changing direction on the cuts to the Affordable Care Act that make it unaffordable, that are, right now, going to hit millions of Americans in the coming months.”

