Mullin: Trump Forced Hamas to Make Deal with ‘a Thousand Slices’, Russia’s Next

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) stated that the peace deal in the Middle East ended up happening because what happened in Lebanon, Syria, and Iran forced Hamas to the table because “What President Trump did was methodically leave them no options, he literally cut them by a thousand slices before they could realize that they had no other options but to negotiate.” And that he believes Russia “is paying attention to that, because now they’re next on the chopping block.”

Mullin said, “[Y]ou’ve got to look at what happened in Lebanon, you’ve got to look at what happened in Syria, you’ve got to look at what happened to Iran. It didn’t just happen because they sat down at the table and they negotiated. What President Trump did was methodically leave them no options, he literally cut them by a thousand slices before they could realize that they had no other options but to negotiate.”

He added, “Russia and Putin is paying attention to that, because now they’re next on the chopping block. President Trump has made it very clear that he thought Ukraine and Russia would have been the easiest negotiating. He’s very upset. He’s very, I would say, mad about the lack of progress we’re having there because he wants to stop the killing. I would say Putin, absolutely, Rob is paying attention to what took place because now he knows the world’s going to start focusing on them.”

