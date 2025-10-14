Schweizer: Trump Administration Will Use IRS to Find Antifa Funding

Tuesday on Sinclair’s “The National News Desk,” Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said that Trump will use the Internal Revenue Service to uncover the funding of Antifa groups.

Reporter Geoff Harris said, “Along with the Trump administration, multiple research groups are actively working to track down who’s funding Antifa, both at the individual and organizational level. I’m told part of that research starts with following the money trail. Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, tells us many activist groups are linked to nonprofit organizations with tax-exempt status. Oftentimes getting money by large grant-giving foundations.

Schweizer said, “So they’re required to disclose to the IRS and something called a 990 form. So you can trace a lot of the money that way.”

Harris said, “In other cases, Schweizer says, you can also find people bragging about the support they’ve offered and given to certain groups.

Schweizer said, “The information that comes out is not always a complete picture, but I think it’s a pretty good indicator of who the money is coming from and who is receiving the money and what they’re using it for.”

Harris said, “At President Trump’s Antifa roundtable last week, Schweitzer’s colleague Seamus Bruner sharing with the administration what they found so far, pointing to guy investigations showing coordination across cities like Portland and Seattle involving people who are paid to participate in the unrest, naming some major funding sources like George Soros, his Open Society Foundations.”

