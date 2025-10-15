Dem Rep. Himes: Only Dictatorships Have Masked Armed Agents Ripping Civilians Out of Cars

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said only dictatorships like North Korea have “have masked armed agents ripping civilians out of their cars.”

Host Pamela Brown said, “Certainly health care subsidies are important to voters, both Democrats and Republicans but how much is this issue being used by Democrats to show the base that you’re fighting back against President Trump?”

Himes said, ”

Himes said, “This issue is about health care insurance, right? There is nothing amusing or partisan or political about saying we should not force 10 million Americans off their health insurance or put them in a position where they’ve got to stop paying their mortgage in order to pay their health insurance. There is nothing political about that.”

He added, “There is also no question, though it is separate, that when you see DHS officers slamming into a car of an individual and then ripping the woman whose car they have hit out of that car and forcing her to the ground, yes, there are a lot of Americans who are saying this is not what we want in our country, this is not what we voted for. Maybe in Chile under the dictatorship, maybe in other dictatorships like North Korea and China and Iran, but in this country we don’t have masked armed agents ripping civilians out of their cars. And so yes, of course there is a upwelling of desire that the opposition party, that’s my party, say, ‘Hey this is not consistent with American values and it must stop.'”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN