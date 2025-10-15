Fetterman: Healthcare Subsidies ‘Designed by the Democratic Party to Expire’, GOP Isn’t Taking Them

During a town hall with NewsNation on Wednesday, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that he wants to extend the healthcare tax credits at issue in the government shutdown, it is worth noting that the subsidies were “designed by the Democratic Party to expire at the end of the year. This is not something taken from anybody by the Republicans.”

While discussing the government shutdown, Fetterman said, “I follow country, then party, and it’s the wrong thing for the country. In a period of chaos, I refuse to vote to shut our government down. I absolutely would love to have — I would love to have a conversation about extending the tax credits for health care, absolutely. But I would remind everybody, too, this was designed by the Democratic Party to expire at the end of the year. This is not something taken from anybody by the Republicans. That’s — they were designed to expire.”

He continued, “Now, let’s have a conversation to extend it and not shut our government down.”

