Graham: Arab World Needs to Stop Slaughter of Pro-Israel Gazans who Can Change Gaza

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that countries in the Arab world need to put soldiers into Gaza to stop Hamas from slaughtering Gazans who sided with Israel and “If this stabilizing force doesn’t come soon, Hamas will slaughter all those who worked with Israel and could change the face of Gaza.”

Graham said, “There’s a bloodletting going on as I speak. The people in Gaza who sided with Israel are being slaughtered by Hamas. There is no stabilizing force. To the Arab world: It’s not enough to work with Trump. You need to put troops on the ground tomorrow to stop the bloodletting. If this stabilizing force doesn’t come soon, Hamas will slaughter all those who worked with Israel and could change the face of Gaza. Israel cannot afford, Sean, to sit on the sidelines and watch people who stood up to help them be slaughtered by Hamas. As I speak tonight, there are discussions in Israel about potentially going back in to save those tribes and clans that had the guts to stand up against Hamas.”

He added, “If the Arab world would be the force to take Hamas down, it would change the region far more than if Israel did it. To our Arab allies: You need to get in on the ground now and stop this bloodletting. Because if you don’t, Israel is not going to sit back and watch the people who helped Israel through this conflict be slaughtered.”

