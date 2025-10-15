Maddow: America Has an ‘Authoritarian Government’ Trying to Destroy Democracy

Wednesday, on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Rachel Maddow said the Trump administration was an “authoritarian government” trying to destroy democracy.

Maddow said, “I think part of the reason he’s telling this story now is to kind of prepare Americans right now who are engaged in this struggle right now, to be dug in for the long haul and to make sure that we’ve got, you know, whether or not you’re religious to at least have a a spiritual grounding in what you’re doing so that you know what you stand for. You have the discipline to always be nonviolent in the way that you stand for it. You have the ability which is difficult under pressure. You have the ability to trust those who you are standing up with so that you are a movement and not just a collection of individuals. We got to think about this task that’s ahead of us right now. I mean, we have an authoritarian government in this country that is trying to destroy the democracy, and millions of Americans are standing up to try to preserve the democracy and defeat this authoritarian movement.”

She added, “This is something that is not going to be a quick fight. This is something that is going to take discipline. It’s going to take a long time. It’s going to take us making mistakes, iterating, sticking with it anyway, doing the drudge work, doing the dirty work that it takes to get movements like this over the finish line, even when you don’t get recognized for that movement. And we just need to start thinking of ourselves that way I think in this country.”

