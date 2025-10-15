Pompeo: Tomahawk Missiles, Ukrainian Strikes in Russia Will Create Pressure to Get Peace, Like with Hamas

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “whether it’s the Tomahawks or allowing the Ukrainians to target economic and military targets” deep in Russia “are the kind of things that, just as we put pressure on Hamas and forced them to the negotiating table to give up” will get a ceasefire in Europe.

Pompeo began by saying, “This is exactly the opposite of what President Biden did. What President Trump did is, he put pressure on Hamas, he told the Israelis, go do what’s necessary, and Hamas then had no choice.”

Later, he added, “The parallels are very real. Vladimir Putin is no more going to give up because he wants peace — that’s crazy, right? He’s going to give up when he realizes that it’s his only option. And more pressure being applied, whether it’s the Tomahawks or allowing the Ukrainians to target economic and military targets…inside of Russia…deep inside, those are the kind of things that, just as we put pressure on Hamas and forced them to the negotiating table to give up, at least for the moment, the way to get a ceasefire in Ukraine is precisely the same, more pressure on Vladimir Putin will ultimately achieve that end. And I think, whether it was Operation Midnight Hammer or what we’ve seen unfold in the last days, I think Putin must be strongly thinking, President Trump is a serious man, totally prepared to deliver peace to Europe in the same way that he’s done in the Middle East.”

