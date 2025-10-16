A Nation of ‘Soft Boys’: AOC Lectures Young Men on Masculinity at CNN Townhall

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about AOC’s comments on men.

Marlow said, “We need to get more masculine men feeling good about themselves, because masculine men can be chivalrous…and I think with that confidence…those types of people walk around very calm. … They fight our wars, they build our buildings, they do a lot of dirty jobs that women are not going to do and soft boys are not going to do, also.”

