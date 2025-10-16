Clyburn: Trump Administration Is About ‘Making Your Lives More Miserable’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) declared the Trump administration was about “making your lives more miserable.”

Host Michael Steele said, “On a broader scale, about the rising level of resistance relative to what we’re about to see this weekend and what that is saying and more importantly, the reaction of Republicans to it. Talk a little bit about what what you think the American people are finally beginning to signal to this administration. Yes, you had the no vote, the No Kings rallies a few months ago, but this one feels different. This one seems to settle differently with the American people. What are you picking up in South Carolina? How are how are Republicans even in your state looking at this administration and what these protests may actually be saying?”

Clyburn said, “I think people are beginning to see exactly what is going on here. You know, it’s one thing for people to express alternatives, even alternative facts, but it’s something else when you begin to lay out an an autocracy, you are beginning and people are beginning to see that this administration is not about fairness. That’s what they fear. They fear, fairness. They fear freedom.”

He added, “They fear the facts and the facts are beginning to get through to the American people that this is not about anything but making your lives more miserable.”

