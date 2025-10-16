Dem Rep. Dean on Why ACA Needs Subsidies if It’s Good Law: People Will Lose Health Care

During a town hall on NewsNation on Wednesday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) responded to a question on why, if Obamacare was such a good law, Democrats need to subsidize it by saying that people will lose health care or face higher premiums.

During a segment where she was on the stage with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Dean said, “[T]he American people get that this is about health care, you don’t have a replacement. You’ve tried for a dozen years to repeal and replace. In your district, do you know how many people will either lose health –.”

Jordan then cut in to ask, “If it was so good, why did you have to subsidize it, expand the subsidy, and now want to extend and expand it again? If it was such a good thing? Why did everything you tell us [turn] out to be false, if it was such a good deal?”

Dean said, “Talk to your constituents, … more than 50,000 of your constituents will either lose health care or their premiums will be increased dramatically. 50,000 in a single congressional district.”

