Raskin: Trump Is Filling the DOJ with ‘Political Henchman’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was filling the Department of Justice with “political henchman.”

Raskin said, “Everybody can see the irony of President Trump instigating a prosecution against Bolton for mishandling classified information, which, of course, that’s what the Jack Smith investigation was about with respect to Donald Trump, where he knowingly took lots of classified — to return it — back when it was taken from him. And still, the Department of Justice has not released the Jack Smith special investigator or, rather, special counsel report that was done on the matter. So, we would like them to come clean on that to, you know, divulge everything that happened there. But your point is correct, which is that we don’t know anything about whatever evidence they may have against him or not. But we do know what the motivation for the prosecution is. It’s because he crossed Donald Trump.”

Host Boris Sanchez said, “Given the seeming questions that you might have for Jack Smith, I wonder if you’re in agreement with Chairman Jim Jordan about having, like many other special counsels before him, Jack Smith, come before the committee and answer questions publicly?”

Raskin said, “Yes, indeed. I would like him to do it publicly. Jordan subpoenaed him to come behind closed doors because, of course, they’re afraid, of what Jack Smith’s testimony would do. Because that guy is a by the book, down the line, actual prosecutor. He applies the law to the facts of the case. He is not a political henchman and a sycophant, the kind of people they’ve been gathering in the Department of Justice. They’ve fired dozens of career prosecutors, including anybody who worked on the January 6th prosecution. So, I would be for a public hearing.”

