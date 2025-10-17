Chicago Alderman: ICE Is ‘Worst Gang in Chicago’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Chicago Alderman Timmy Knudsen discussed protests in the Chicago area scheduled for the weekend and stated that “the worst gang in Chicago is called ICE, and it’s funded by the federal government.”

Knudsen said, “Largely, I would say, right now, the worst gang in Chicago is called ICE, and it’s funded by the federal government. We’re going to show up in masses this weekend downtown and say that we don’t believe in authoritarianism.”

Later, he added, “I think a big piece of this is showing that, if this can happen in Chicago, if ICE can use brutal force in our city in the central of the country, it can happen anywhere. And we need to show, coast to coast, that they could come to your home next.”

