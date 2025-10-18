CBS: ICE Agents in Portland Arrested Man Being Released from Prison After Manslaughter Sentence

On Friday, CBS News Immigration and Politics Reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reported about riding along with ICE agents in Portland who were “carrying out targeted enforcement operations targeting people who are suspected of being in the country illegally and who also have serious criminal histories.” And said that one person arrested was “a man from Mexico who had been released that morning from state prison after serving a sentence for manslaughter.”

Montoya-Galvez said, “We really came here to better understand the Trump administration’s dramatic crackdown on illegal immigration and the backlash that has ensued because of it, and we saw those tensions and that backlash on full display this morning when we rode along with ICE agents carrying out targeted enforcement operations targeting people who are suspected of being in the country illegally and who also have serious criminal histories. We saw more than a dozen ICE agents this morning arrest a man from Mexico who had been released that morning from state prison after serving a sentence for manslaughter.”

He continued, “But his children were there waiting for him to be released, Shanelle, and they were asking ICE not to take their father into custody. It was a really tense situation, a really tense environment.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett