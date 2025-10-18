NBC’s Sue O’Connell: Boston ‘No Kings’ Rally Mostly Older White Hair Folks

Saturday on NBC 10 Boston reporter Sue O’Connell said the crowd at the “No Kings” rally in downtown Boston was older, “white hair” folks.

O’Connell said, “So from what we can see from our viewpoint here in the studio and talking to our crew on the ground and some people I know who are there, this is an older crowd. There’s not a lot of folks, and granted, it’s a big crowd here, I’m not good at estimating, but it’s definitely over 2000, maybe close to 3000. We can’t see everyone, but it’s an older crowd, a lot of white hair you see out there, Q-tips, as we used to call them in the business. They are out protesting, and not a lot of young people. And also, again, portraying this I hate America idea that this is what this protest is about, showing people who are Boomers and middle-aged out taking time from their day on a Saturday to come and protest and be heard at the nation’s oldest public park, Boston Common, in the home of democracy and the revolution in Boston.”

She added, “It’s growing and I think part of it is because a lot of people are coming from outside the city and arriving well after noon, when the kickoff was, and also all across the state and the nation. So what we’re seeing is a lot, this is an older crowd and definitely peaceful and dressed up.”

