Kaine: Republicans Making Empty, Hollow Offers to Stop Shutdown

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Republicans were making empty offers to end the government shutdown.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to turn now to the government shutdown. This is impacting thousands of your own constituents, senator. John Thune has said he’s offered Democrats a vote on extending Obamacare subsidies, but Democrats have to first reopen the government. Why not take that offer? Vote to reopen the government and then hold a vote on extending the Obamacare subsidies.

Kaine said, “Here’s the issue, Kristen and there are two issues at stake, the first is everyone’s health care will go ski high between now and the end of the year because of the reconciliation bill cuts Republicans made to tax credits and to Medicaid. We are trying to stop that. Offering a vote in the Senate without a commitment that it would pass and without a commitment that the House would take it up is an empty offer. We want to negotiate a resolution so people’s healthcare costs don’t speak and Republicans are saying the same thing. They know they need to fix this so let’s fix it now.”

He added, “The second issue is a deal is a deal. If we shake hands with President Trump on a deal we don’t want him firing thousands of people, canceling economic development projects and canceling public health funds. So we are trying to get an agreement that a deal is a deal, all sides will honor it and let’s protect people from the spiking healthcare costs. The promise of a vote in the Senate without the promise of action is hollow.”

