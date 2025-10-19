Rand Paul: Trump’s Military Strikes Against Suspected Drug Boats Are Not Legal

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed President Donald Trump’s military strikes against suspected drug boats were not legal.

Host Kristen Welker said, “President Trump has authorized military strikes against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, as you know, so far more than 20 people, senator, have been killed in six different strikes. Do you believe that these strikes against these suspected drug boats are legal?”

Paul said, “No, they go against all of our tradition. When you kill someone if you’re not in war, and not in a declared war you really need to know someone’s name, at least. You have to accuse them of something and you have to present evidence. All of these people have been blown up without us knowing their name and without evidence of a crime. For decades and if not centuries when you stop people at sea in international waters or in your own waters you announce that you’re going to board the ship and you’re looking for contraband, smuggling or drugs. This happens every day off of Miami, but we know from Coast Guard statistics that about 25% of the time the Coast Guard boards a ship there are no drugs. So if our policy now is to blow up every ship we suspect or accuse of drug running, that would be a bizarre world in which 25% of the people might be innocent.”

He added, “The other thing about these speed boats is they’re 2,000 miles away from us. If they have drugs they’re probably peddling drugs to one of the islands of Trinidad or Tobago off Venezuela. The idea of them coming here is a huge assumption and he should be able to present some proof. It is the difference between war and peace. In war, though, you don’t ask people’s name, but if they want all-out war where we kill anybody and everybody that is in the country of Venezuela that are coming out, that has to have a declaration of war. It’s something that is not pretty, very expensive and I’m not in favor of declaring war on Venezuela, but the Congress should vote. The president shouldn’t do this by himself.”

