Chicago Mayor Johnson: Tyrant Trump Has ‘Declared War on the City’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) claimed President Donald Trump had “declared war on the city of Chicago.”

Host Jonathan Capehart asked, “How did you feel when you looked around at the turnout in Chicago on Saturday?”

Johnson said, “Yeah very encouraged. Over 100,000 people in the streets throughout the city of Chicago. Some estimated 250,000 people, obviously 7 million around the country. I’m certainly encouraged that the people of not just the city of Chicago, but people across the country are really beginning to wake up and see what it’s going to take to beat back against this authoritarian rule.”

Capehart asked, “Do you worry, Mayor, your speech at Saturday’s No Kings rally will further put you and your city, the city of Chicago, in the crosshairs of the Trump administration?”

Johnson said, “Look, we’re already in the mix, right? You know, the President of the United States of America declared war on the city of Chicago. In fact he’s declared war on working people across this country. And in order for us to beat back this tyranny it’s going to take all of us to be organized and to be clear about our demands, making sure that our schools are funded, health care is fully funded, transportation, good paying jobs. These are the things that the people of this country desperately need, particularly at a time in which the ultra rich continue to get richer.”

