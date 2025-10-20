Dem Rep. Olszewski: Work Requirements ‘a Distraction’ Since Most on Medicaid Work

During an interview with CBS’s “The Takeout” on Monday, Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) discussed work requirements and said that “the vast majority of people on Medicaid are already working. And so, I think it’s a little bit of a distraction from the issue and the billions of dollars of cuts that are made, both there, as well as food benefits with SNAP and TANF for hardworking Americans who are just trying to get by.”

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “[Y]ou are among the House Democrats that object to changes in the so-called one big, beautiful bill that impose new work requirements and other stipulations to even qualify for Medicaid?”

Olszewski answered, “The truth of the matter is that most people are already working. And so, the vast majority of people on Medicaid are already working. And so, I think it’s a little bit of a distraction from the issue and the billions of dollars of cuts that are made, both there, as well as food benefits with SNAP and TANF for hardworking Americans who are just trying to get by. And in exchange for what? In exchange for ballooning our deficit and for one of the largest wealth transfers from the working class to the ultra-wealthy in this country. And so, we’re seeing that again, now, where there’s a lack of desire to come together during the shutdown and extend the subsidies for almost 20 million Americans who rely on those subsidies to make health care affordable. We’re staring at an up to $3,000 tax increase…if we don’t act, we’re going to raise taxes on hardworking Americans across this country, in addition to people who are lucky enough to have an employer-based healthcare plan, those rates are going to go up, too.”

