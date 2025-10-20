Exclusive — Dennis Prager’s Son Aaron Comes Back from the Brink: How God and Hard Work Saved His Life

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Aaron Prager discussed his life and recovery.

Prager said, “I was afforded certain things, growing up in life, and that didn’t stop the downward trajectory that eventually did find me…I’m now on the back end of and trying to reach out to other people to help them, if not them being in the same shoes, similar. And I think we live in an age right now where a lot of people, whether it’s not just addiction to substances or alcohol, a lot of people are walking around spiritually bankrupt.”

