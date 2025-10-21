Gallego: We Can End ACA Tax Credits, Just Not Immediately Now

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Claman Countdown,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said that he doesn’t necessarily want the Obamacare tax credits at issue in the government shutdown to last forever and said that “I at least want there to be enough time for some of these families to be able to adjust off this, so premiums don’t arbitrarily just jump because you have, like, a quick deadline.”

Gallego said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:25] “We’re willing to compromise how long this goes. But we want to make sure that your everyday, average Arizonan, for me, for example, does not see their premiums double. For some families, it’ll almost cost, for a family of four, could potentially cost another $4,000. Does that mean that I want this premium to be extended forever? No. But I at least want there to be enough time for some of these families to be able to adjust off this, so premiums don’t arbitrarily just jump because you have, like, a quick deadline. And, again, for right now, when costs are just so hard, everything’s so expensive, let’s not pull the rug out from people right now.”

Later, he stated, “We’re willing to put reforms in. We agree that there needs to be some level of tapering off.”

Gallego further said, “We could taper off. We could also make sure we cut people off at certain pay limits and income limits.”

