Raskin: ACA Subsidy Expiration Date We Enacted Isn’t Our Fault

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that there is an expiration date for Obamacare subsidies “because that was all that we could get. But we’ve been arguing for a renewal of those tax credits for months. So, I don’t accept that particular Republican talking point” that the expiration date Democrats put into place is a Democratic policy.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Democrats are the ones that put in this end date into these COVID-era Obamacare premium extensions, not Republicans.”

Raskin responded, “[B]y the way, the reason that it expired is because that was all that we could get. But we’ve been arguing for a renewal of those tax credits for months. So, I don’t accept that particular Republican talking point. We’ve all got the opportunity to do the right thing, right now, together, and we should be doing it. And we’re asking them to come back to Washington and do their jobs, or at least they shouldn’t be taking pay for the last month while they’re talking about throwing federal workers who are on furlough off of their paychecks and not allowing them to get paid in the end.”

