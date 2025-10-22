Booker: Trump Is ‘Destroying the White House to Rebuild It in His Image’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s construction of a ballroom was “destroying the White House to rebuild it in his image.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Let’s say the Democrats were successful here, how would you imagine that success becoming a legislative solution? Meaning like, what would the steps be such that something would get passed and it would be part of a deal to end the shutdown?

Booker said, “Well for me they have to do something more than promises. I don’t trust this president. I don’t trust the word of Republicans.”

He added, “It is so ridiculous what we are watching right now from the Senate. We’re watching him come up with tens of billions of dollars to bail out Argentina. We are watching him spend hundreds, at least $100 million on destroying the White House to rebuild it in his image. We are seeing people, Republicans, find money for everything imaginable when it comes to their priorities, their wealthy connected billionaire friends who are getting massive tax cuts that are costing us $1 trillion of deficit. But yet they can’t come up for working Americans to help them have affordable health care. It is outrageous. The stories of pain and fear and worry. They want Democrats in the Senate to stand strong.”

