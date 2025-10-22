‘Demonic’ Jenn Psaki Trying to Break Up Vances’ Marriage

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jen Psaki’s comments on the Vance marriage.

Marlow said, “She’s now trying to break up JD Vance’s marriage, which is deeply immoral. It’s satanic, to be honest with you.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo