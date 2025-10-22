Marlow: Yes, The DOJ Owes Trump Trump Countless Millions. Here’s Why.

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed reporting that President Trump is requesting money from the DOJ.

Marlow stated that while the report should be viewed with skepticism, “All of the cases against him…relied on novel legal theories…and they all involved coordination with the Joe Biden White House, which is certainly illegal.”

