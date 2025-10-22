NC Gov. Stein: GOP Wants ‘to Rig the Election’ Here

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (D) stated that Republicans in the state, “as long as they lose an election,” “want to rig the election for the next cycle so that they have a maximal representation.”

Stein said, “They are engaged in a racial gerrymander, because this district in northeastern North Carolina is a predominantly African American district, and they are also doing it for partisan reasons. And understand, this is nothing new. We actually — everybody redistricted in 2022 after the Census. In North Carolina, they came back and redistricted again before the 2024 election. We were 7 to 7 congressional split after the ’22 cycle. 7 to 7 makes sense Chris, we’re a 50-50 state. After they redistricted last cycle, it’s now 10 to 4. So, by the way, those six seats are the difference between Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) being speaker of the House today or Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).”

He continued, “And so, in North Carolina, they took this lesson. The Trump administration saw it and now is exporting it to Texas, Missouri, and all these other states. And what the Republicans are doing now in North Carolina is they’re coming back to clean it up. They want to, every cycle, as long as they lose an election, they want to rig the election for the next cycle so that they have a maximal representation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett