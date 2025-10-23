Dem Rep. Smith: Dems ‘Bear Some Responsibility’ for Shutdown, ‘We All’ Do

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) responded to polling on who the public blames for the government shutdown between Republicans and Democrats by saying that “of course, we all bear some responsibility for it. But the question is, what are we trying to accomplish?”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Very quickly, a new poll by the AP found that Americans think everyone, including Democrats, bears some responsibility for this shutdown. … Do you believe that you and other Democrats are starting to feel the pressure of that and the political price that could be paid?”

Smith answered, “I think there’s pressure on all of us, and, look, yes, of course, we all bear some responsibility for it. But the question is, what are we trying to accomplish? What Democrats are trying to accomplish is we’re trying to save millions of Americans’ health insurance. We’re trying to save millions more from having their health insurance premiums skyrocket in cost. That’s what we’re fighting for. What are the Republicans fighting for, exactly, to allow that to happen? That’s the message I think we need to deliver to the American people. But, look, it is not our intention to basically have the government shut down. We want to focus on health care. And the other thing we want focused on is the president spending money outside of the law. … And, again, it’s just unacceptable that the Republicans have refused to have the House in session or even negotiate over these points.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett