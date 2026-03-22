Chris Christie: Donald Trump ‘Plays Checkers, Not Chess’

Sunday, during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that President Donald Trump “plays checkers, not chess.”

Host Jon Karl said, “And this is all happening as we have this shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, basically no funding for anything except for ICE. I mean, where is this going? What’s your sense?”

Christie said, “Well, look, as it continues to impact, lines at airports. Yeah. And as we get closer to this summer, when people are going to be going on vacation, you know, it’s going to have to come to a head. And, you know, when you have a 2.5-hour line in Atlanta, the busiest airport in the country, this is going to become a huge problem. But look what everyone is saying around the table here is an indication that the president plays checkers, not chess. This is a guy who just looks at what jump he can make today. Does it look if there’s a double jump coming in the other direction. So you do what you do with Iran. You know, think about what happens with the Strait of Hormuz. You don’t think that what that’s going to force you to do to deal with gas prices that Donald just talked about is to relieve sanctions on Russia and Iran, who you’re going to war with?”

He added, “I mean, the American people see this stuff. And my point on this chart is this goes to competence. It goes to, are you competent to run the government and make these decisions? And every time one decision is made, another domino falls. And the president and the people around him are not considering those things.”

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