Pritzker: We Don’t Have Border Problems Since Trump Took Office

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) stated that “Since President Trump has taken office, we don’t have the problem that existed before with people coming across the border.” But he wishes Trump would pursue comprehensive reform.

Host Bret Baier asked, “What’s the best thing that President Trump has done since being in office?”

Pritzker answered, “Look, one thing I can say is that I asked President Biden — and wrote a very public letter — to deal with some of the problems at the border. We were seeing tens of thousands of people being sent by Gov. Abbott (R-TX) to Chicago. And we weren’t getting any help, really, from the federal government. Here’s what I would say: Since President Trump has taken office, we don’t have the problem that existed before with people coming across the border. What I would suggest, though, is there’s one more thing he could have done. He took control of the Congress. He’s got control of the judiciary. He’s got control of the White House. … He could have proposed comprehensive immigration reform and gotten it passed. He could have done that. He hasn’t done that. Why? Why does he want to send troops in, why does he want to send ICE and CBP in? Why not get immigration reform in place that we can all rally around? Look, I like that we have borders. We need borders, right? You don’t have a country if you don’t have borders. But let’s deal with immigration with an actual bill that Democrats and Republicans can rally around. We’ve seen it before. It’s been done before. But it’s been 40 years. Let’s finally do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett