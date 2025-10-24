Nolte on Ballroomgate: Democrats Fell for Another Trump Trap, Making Fools of Themselves

Breitbart TV

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte talked about construction at the White House.

Nolte stated, “This was a chance for Democrats to be gracious…but they have no sense of humor.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.